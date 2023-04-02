WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, April 3: Amanda Pollack, director of the PBS American Experience documentary “The Sun Queen,” which tells the story of Maria Talkes, who is now widely regarded as a visionary pioneer in the field of solar power and sustainable energy. She accomplished much despite the efforts of men in the field to thwart her efforts. The film airs Tuesday evening, April 4th.

Tuesday, April 4: Pasqual Laurino, artistic director of the Racine Symphony Orchestra, discusses the RSO’s upcoming performance of Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ” on Friday evening.

Wednesday, April 5: Tom Clavin, author of “Follow me to Hell: McNelly’s Texas Rangers and the Rise of Frontier Justice.”

Thursday, April 6: William Kuhn talks about his first novel, “Mrs. Queen Takes the Train.”

Friday, April 7: There will be no Morning Show broadcast. The studios will be closed for Good Friday. A past Morning Show will be shared via the podcast version of the program. Look for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.