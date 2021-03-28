 Skip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Jamila Ephron, producer-director of “The Blinding of Isaac Woodard,” a documentary for the PBS series of American Experience.

Tuesday: Stephanie Mitchell, Professor of English—talks about several issues of immigration that she has been working on with some of her students—including Driver’s Cards.

Wednesday: Dr. Steven Phillips and Dana Parish, co-author of “Chronic: The Hidden Cause of the Autoimmune Pandemic and how to get healthy again”

Thursday: L. Annette Binder, author of the novel “The Vanishing Sky,” which tells the story of one German family in the waning weeks of World War Two.

Friday: No program because of the Good Friday/Easter holiday.

