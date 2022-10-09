WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Part 1: David Shenk, author of “The Forgetting: Alzheimer’s — Portrait of an Epidemic.” Part 2: Garrett Davis, author of the play “Unforgettable,” which is about the experience of a family trying to cope when Alzheimer’s strikes one of them. The play will be performed at Tremper High School on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Tuesday: Mary Ellen Geist, author of “Measure of the Heart: A Father’s Alzheimer’s; A Daughter’s Return.” The author gave up a promising career in journalism to return home and care for her father after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Wednesday: Former Wisconsin governor Marty Schreiber, author of “My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver.” He wrote the book about his experience in caring for his wife.

Thursday: Martin McClendon, a member of the Carthage College theater department faculty, talks about this weekend’s performances of “Frontline,” a play about front-line workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday: Award-winning music writer Paul Sexton discusses his latest book, “Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Life, the Times, and the Rolling Stones: The Authorized Biography of Charlie Watts.” Watts served as the primary drummer for the Rolling Stones for nearly 60 years.