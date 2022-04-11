WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: Justine Cowan, author of “The Secret Life of Dorothy Soames: a Memoir.” Cowan always had a difficult relationship with her mother, who was quite cold, distant, and demanding. Cowan eventually discovered that her mother had been raised in London’s infamous Foundling Hospital, which was a place for illegitimate children. Cowan’s fascinating memoir chronicles her quest to learn as much as she could about her mother as well as her grandmother.

Tuesday: Writer and teacher Sidik Fofana, author of “Stories from the Tenants Downstairs.” He is visiting Carthage College next week.

Wednesday: Bryan Albrecht, the president of Gateway Technical College. With him will be Tatjana Bicanin, Executive Director of Building Our Future.

Thursday: Nan Calvert, pays her monthly visit to the Morning Show to talk about the environment. With her will be Kathleen Thompson to talk about Mushrooms.

Friday: No Morning Show broadcast because of Good Friday (Check out the podcast version of the program. “The Morning Show with Greg Berg” is available via Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, etc.)

