WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, March 27: For Women's History Month (from the archives) Susan Quinn, author of "Eleanor and Hick: the love affair that shaped a First Lady."

Tuesday, March 28: We'll introduce you to Joseph White, a Kenosha native and nursing student at Carthage who is also a national champion track star. He'll be joined by Carthage track and field coach Josh Henry, throw coach Greg Raimondfi, and assistant athletic director Seth Weidmann.

Wednesday, March 29: Eli Merritt - author of "How to Save Democracy: Advice and Inspiration from 95 World Leaders." The book gathers together memorable statements from the first annual Summit for Democracy, a gathering of leaders from democracy around the world. The second such summit begins today.

Thursday, March 30: From the archives- Richard Thieme, author of "Islands in the Clickstream: Reflections on Life in a Virtual World." It's a very thoughtful book about the many ways in which our lives have been dramatically changed with the emergence of new technologies.

Friday, March 31: For Women's History Month- Patti McCracken, author of "The Angel Makers: Arsenic, a Midwife, and Modern History's Most Astonishing Murder Ring."