WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Ryan Swanson, author of “The Strenuous Life: Theodore Roosevelt and the Making of the American Athlete.”

Tuesday: David Adams Cleveland, author of “Gods of Deception,” a novel inspired by the infamous story of suspected spy Alger Hiss.

Wednesday: Frank N. Egerton, Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, discusses his book “GunCrazy: A History and Critique of our Gun Culture.”

Thursday: Keri Blakinger, author of “Corrections in Ink: a Memoir.”

Friday: Jason Reid, author of “Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means For America.”

