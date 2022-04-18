 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: No live “Morning Show” broadcast because of the holiday. (A podcast of the “Morning Show” will be available.)

Tuesday: Don Hurzeler, author of “Suddenly Retired: A Road Map to What Comes Next.”

Wednesday: Tim Keeler, music director for Chanticleer, one of our country’s premiere vocal groups. The group is performing a concert at Carthage on April 22.

Thursday: Deborah Ford, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Friday: Sylvain Neuvel, author of “Until the Last of Me.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrise on Easter Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert