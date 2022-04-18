WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: No live “Morning Show” broadcast because of the holiday. (A podcast of the “Morning Show” will be available.)

Tuesday: Don Hurzeler, author of “Suddenly Retired: A Road Map to What Comes Next.”

Wednesday: Tim Keeler, music director for Chanticleer, one of our country’s premiere vocal groups. The group is performing a concert at Carthage on April 22.

Thursday: Deborah Ford, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Friday: Sylvain Neuvel, author of “Until the Last of Me.”

