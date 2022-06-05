 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
wgtd schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Today: Mark Segal, author of “And Then I Danced: Traveling the Road to LGBT Equality.”

Tuesday: Dan Good, author of “Playing Through the Pain: Ken Caminiti and the Steroids Confession that Changed Baseball Forever.”

Wednesday: William Martin, author of “December ‘41.”

Thursday: Previewing the upcoming 100th season of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band with their conductor, Craig Gall, and their new assistant conductor, Kathy Ripley.

Friday: Dr. Ray Dorsey, author of “Ending Parkinson’s Disease.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal to meet newcomer Casper Ruud in French Open final

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert