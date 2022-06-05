WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Today: Mark Segal, author of “And Then I Danced: Traveling the Road to LGBT Equality.”

Tuesday: Dan Good, author of “Playing Through the Pain: Ken Caminiti and the Steroids Confession that Changed Baseball Forever.”

Wednesday: William Martin, author of “December ‘41.”

Thursday: Previewing the upcoming 100th season of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band with their conductor, Craig Gall, and their new assistant conductor, Kathy Ripley.

Friday: Dr. Ray Dorsey, author of “Ending Parkinson’s Disease.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0