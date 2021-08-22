 Skip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy & World Business, offers analysis of current events and concerns, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Tuesday: Stephen Kurczy, author of "The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence." Kurczy made extensive visits to Green Bank, W.Va., a community where state law prohibits many modern technologies that might interfere with a nearby radio observatory.

Wednesday: Yasmeen Abutaleb, co-author of "Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic that Changed History." Abutaleb covers health policy for the Washington Post.

Thursday: Kelly Scroggins-Powell, Executive Director of Racine Women for Racial Justice.

Friday: Christopher Clarey, author of "The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer."

