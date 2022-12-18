WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Dec. 19: Bill Schutte, author of “Pump: The Natural History of the Heart.”

Tuesday, Dec. 20: Dennis Baron, author of “You can always say what you want: The Paradox of Free Speech.”

Wednesday, Dec. 21: John Schlimm, author of “What Would Gen-Z Do? Everything you don’t know about Gen-Z but should.”

Thursday, Dec. 22: Fiona Carnarvon (The Countess of Carnarvon) discusses her book “The Earl and the Pharoah: From the Real Downton Abbey to the Discovery of Tutankhamun.”

Friday, Dec. 23: No Morning Show broadcast because of the holidays (but check out the Morning Show podcast. Look for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”