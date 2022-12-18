 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Dec. 19: Bill Schutte, author of “Pump: The Natural History of the Heart.”

Tuesday, Dec. 20: Dennis Baron, author of “You can always say what you want: The Paradox of Free Speech.”

Wednesday, Dec. 21: John Schlimm, author of “What Would Gen-Z Do? Everything you don’t know about Gen-Z but should.”

Thursday, Dec. 22: Fiona Carnarvon (The Countess of Carnarvon) discusses her book “The Earl and the Pharoah: From the Real Downton Abbey to the Discovery of Tutankhamun.”

People are also reading…

Friday, Dec. 23: No Morning Show broadcast because of the holidays (but check out the Morning Show podcast. Look for “The Morning Show with Greg Berg.”

The human body is fantastic at detecting when a person is stressed and sometimes this stress can cause physical symptoms. Here are four signs that you’re more stressed than you realized.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert