WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.
WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:
Monday: John Happ, author of “The Navigation Case: Training, Flying and Fighting the 1942-1945 Guinea War.”
Tuesday: Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, with Debbie Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Wednesday: Marc Strauss, author of “One-Legged Mongoose: Secrets, Legacies, and Coming of Age in 1950s New York.”
Thursday: Part One — A preview of “Patience and Fortitude” by Arlene Hutton, the latest offering in Carthage College’s New Play Initiative. Part Two — A preview of the PBS documentary “The Oratorio.”
Friday: Former Al Qaeda recruiter Jesse Morton and former White Aryan Resistance recruiter Tony McAleer. They’re visiting Carthage to give a presentation titled “Out of Hatred” on Nov. 4.