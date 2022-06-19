 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
wgtd schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: David France, author of “How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of how Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS.”

Tuesday: William J. Bernstein, author of “The Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World.”

Wednesday: Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College

Thursday: Beverly Gooden, author of “Surviving: Why We Stay and How We Leave Abusive Relationships.”

Friday: Suzi Schoenhoft, Executive Director of New Beginnings, which is Walworth County’s shelter for people experiencing domestic violence/abuse.

