WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.
Guests this week include:
Monday: David France, author of “How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of how Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS.”
Tuesday: William J. Bernstein, author of “The Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World.”
Wednesday: Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College
Thursday: Beverly Gooden, author of “Surviving: Why We Stay and How We Leave Abusive Relationships.”
Friday: Suzi Schoenhoft, Executive Director of New Beginnings, which is Walworth County’s shelter for people experiencing domestic violence/abuse.