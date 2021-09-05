WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: No broadcast because of Labor Day. (There will be a podcast “Morning Show.”)

Tuesday: Postponed from last week: Yuri Maltsev, professor of economics at Carthage College, discusses the nation of Afghanistan and the situation there since our withdrawal. We’ll be playing back a couple of excerpts from the “Morning Show” interview we did with Professor Maltsev 20 years ago, just as the U.S. was initiating Operation Sustained Freedom.

Wednesday: Part One: Roseann Shales and Guida Brown, president and vice president respectively of the Kenosha Women’s Network, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a gala on Sept. 17. Part Two: Actor Robert Bathurst (who played Sir Anthony on “Downton Abbey”) talks about the latest Louise Penny novel “The Madness of Crowds.” He recorded the audio version of it and of many of the previous novels in the series.