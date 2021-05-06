WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Larry Loftis, author of "The Princess Spy: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Ramanones."

Tuesday: William Kuhn, a former history professor at Carthage College, will talk about his book, "Jackie Stories," about the friends of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Wednesday: Part 1 is a preview of this Sunday's opera concert at Carthage. Part 2 is Livia Blackburne, author of "The Dream of Popo." Blackburne is best known as a best-selling author of young adult fantasy fiction, but this is a children's book based in large part on her own real life experience as someone who emigrated from Taiwan to the U.S. when she was a young girl. She left behind her beloved grandmother, Popo.

Thursday: Nan Calvert and Samantha Katt, storm water specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Friday: Ben Golliver, author of "Bubbleball: Inside the NBA's Fight to Save a Season."

