WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to
wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include: Monday: Samuel J. Redman, author of “The Museum: A Short History of Crisis and Resilience.” Tuesday: John Fricke, a local man, talks about being a supernumerary in the Chicago Lyric Opera’s production of Puccini’s TOSCA. Wednesday: Seth Weidmann, Assistant Athletic Director and Head Swimming Coach at Carthage College—talking about water safety. Thursday: The Racine Theater Guild’s production of the musical “Mamma Mia.’
Friday: Pulitzer Prize-winning Matt Richtel, author of “Inspired: Understanding Creativity: A Journey Through Art, Science and the Soul.”
In photos and video: Gateway Technical College opens its renovated Health Center in the Lincoln Building
A statue of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln is pictured in front of the remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers, 1001 S. Main St., Racine. The building received renovations on nearly 18,000 square feet of space and added about 4,000 square feet to the building that was erected in 1963. The project cost just over $7 million.
RYAN PATTERSON
Roshonda Frazier, Gateway Technical College nursing instructor, center, checks the blood pressure of Maria Dorantes, left, while nursing student Carlos Aviles looks on during a class Thursday. Aviles and his classmates will spend the next four semesters at the remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers, 1001 S. Main St., Racine.
RYAN PATTERSON
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
