wgtd schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Samuel J. Redman, author of “The Museum: A Short History of Crisis and Resilience.”

Tuesday: John Fricke, a local man, talks about being a supernumerary in the Chicago Lyric Opera’s production of Puccini’s TOSCA.

Wednesday: Seth Weidmann, Assistant Athletic Director and Head Swimming Coach at Carthage College—talking about water safety.

Thursday: The Racine Theater Guild’s production of the musical “Mamma Mia.’

Friday: Pulitzer Prize-winning Matt Richtel, author of “Inspired: Understanding Creativity: A Journey Through Art, Science and the Soul.”

