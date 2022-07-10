 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Carole Douglis, co-author of “Climate Restoration: The Only Future that will Sustain the Human Race.”

Tuesday: Award-winning Illustrator Ed Steckley

Wednesday: Thomas Carr, head of Carthage College’s Paleontology Program, and oil painter Matthew Warren Lee, who has participated in field programs both as a volunteer and instructor

Thursday: Nan Calvert with Mieke And, an expert on edible native plants.

Friday: A preview of the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” which opens this weekend.

