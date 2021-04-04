WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: No show because of the holiday. (There will be a podcast available.)

Tuesday: David Mizejewski, a naturalist with the National Wildlife Federation (for National Wildlife Week.)

Wednesday: “Where the Birds Are” and “The Songs of Insects” (for National Wildlife Week.)

Thursday: James Ripley of the Carthage College music faculty will talk about this weekend’s concert by the Carthage bands, titled “Honoring Loved Ones,” and about Carthage’s decision to open up music performances to the public (with limited seating) for the remainder of the spring semester.

Friday: Nan Calvert, with Mariette Nowak, author of “Birdscaping in the Midwest: a Guide to Gardening with Native Plants to Attract Birds.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0