WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Nov. 14: Robert Stone, Director, Producer and Writer of the American Experience documentary of “Taken Hostage,” an extraordinary film about the Iranian Hostage Crisis.

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Steve Kemper, author of “Our Man in Tokyo: An American Ambassador and the Countdown to Pearl Harbor.” The book tells the story of Joseph C.Grew, the U.S. Ambassador to Japan from 1932 to 1942.

Wednesday,Nov. 16: Dr. Jerald Mast from the political science faculty at Carthage, offers his analysis of the recent midterm elections.

Thursday, Nov. 17: Nan Calvert’s monthly visit to the program features Kyle Burton, who is with the Bureau of Drinking Water and Groundwater at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Friday, Nov. 18: Rebecca Sheir, with the podcast “Circle Round,” (produced by WBUR in Boston) which presents folktales from all around the world. They are now beginning to release children’s picture books.

