WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.
Guests this week include:
Tuesday: A talk about Chiwaukee Prairie with Carthage College biology professor Dana Garrigan, along with Pam Holy, President of the Chiwaukee Prairie Preservation Fund, and Sharon Fendell from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Wednesday: Barbara Goldsmith, author of “Obsessive Genius: The Inner World of Maria Curie.”
Thursday: Daniel Stashower, author of “American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.”
Friday: Nan Calvert’s monthly visit to the show, with Brandon Corder, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and an excerpt on Wisconsin orchids.