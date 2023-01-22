WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Jan. 23: As a memorial tribute to Kenoshan Frank Germinaro, we are rebroadcasting a memorable Morning Show with Frank and Janet Germinaro from several years ago which was recorded on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Frank’s kidney transplant—an impressive milestone that he was not expected to reach. Our tribute will also include a newly recorded remembrance from Frank’s good friend and colleague Craig Gall, conductor of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band. Frank was an important mentor to Craig.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: A preview of Carthage College’s upcoming visual and performing arts symposium titled “Beauty in Expression,” which features several free public events later this week. Joining us: Dr. Corinne Ness, dean of the school’s Division of Arts and Humanities, and Dr. Jojin Van WInkle, Assistant Professor of Art and Program Director for Carthage’s Photography and New Media Program.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Part One: Jack Rose, President of the Board of Directors for the Kenosha County Chapter of NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness). Part Two: Sharon Price John, CEO of Build-a-Bear Workshop, talking about her new book “Stories and Heart: Unlock the Power of Personal Stories to Create a Life you Love.”

Thursday, Jan. 26: Dr. Ron Cronovich, an economics professor at Carthage and chair of the school’s academic senate, talks about the course “Economics and Film” that he is currently teaching.

Friday, Jan. 27: Several interviews about children’s books, including: astronomer Dean Regas, author of “1,000 Facts About Space” from National Geographic ... and Lily LaMotte, author of “Chloe’s Lunar New Year,” which tells the story of an American family with roots from Taiwan and how they celebrate Lunar New Year, which is a very important holiday in a number of Far Eastern countries.