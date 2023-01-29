WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Jan. 30: Jim Campbell, author of “Madoff Talks: Uncovering the Untold Story Behind the Most Notorious Ponzi Scheme in History.”

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Dr. Art Cyr offers his analysis of current events and issues.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Bob Delaney, author of ‘Heroes are Human: Lessons in Resilience, Courage and Wisdom from the COVID Front Lines.”

Thursday, Feb. 2: A preview of the Lakeside Players production of “The Wizard of Oz,” which opens this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 3: From the archives- Patricia Bosworth, author of “Jane Fonda: The Private Life of a Public Woman.”