WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD Schedule

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Earl Swift, author of “Across the Airless Wilds: The Lunar Rover and the Triumph of the Final Moon Landings.”

Tuesday: Alex Metalsky, previewing upcoming performances of “Oedipus Rex” by the Fleeing Artists Theater Group in the Lincoln Park Floral Gardens. Also, Matthew Reed talks about his play “I Remember,” being performed this coming weekend at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

Wednesday: Ariel Sabar, author of “Veritas: a Harvard Professor, a Con Man, and the Gospel of Jesus’s Wife.”

Thursday: J.B. MacKinnon, author of “The Day the World Stops Shopping: How Ending Consumerism Saves the Environment and Ourselves.”

Friday: Novelist Kristsin Contino, author of “A House full of Windsor.”

