WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: Tom Clavin, co-author of “Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier.”

Tuesday: Michael Blanding, author of “North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth behind the Bard’s Work.”

Wednesday: Andrew Dogan of the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra discusses the orchestra’s upcoming concert in early May.

Thursday: Postponed from last week — Amy Hart, Behavioral Health Division Manager with Walworth County Health and Human Services, and Sonia Hill, supervisor of the Crisis Program.

Friday: Claudia Kalb, author of “Spark! The Arc of Genius.”

