WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Postponed from last week, Keri Blakinger, author of “Corrections in Ink: a Memoir.” Blakinger is an award-winning journalist who writes primarily about issues related to the criminal justice system — and specifically our system of incarceration. She herself was incarcerated for a time. She has been a significant voice in the prison reform movement, calling for more humane treatment of the incarcerated.

Tuesday: Tripp Mickle, author of “After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul.”

Wednesday: Dr. Jay Baruch, author of “Tornado of Life: A Doctor’s Journey through Constraints and Creativity in the ER.”

Thursday: Dr. Bryan Albrecht, the president of Gateway Technical College, pays what will likely be his final visit to the Morning Show. He is about to step down as GTC president.

Friday: David Maraniss, author of “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe.”