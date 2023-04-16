WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, April 17: Filmmaker Isabel Rivero Vila, an award-winning independent filmmaker. She regularly collaborates with Senegalese filmmakers and works for the promotion of African cinema.

Tuesday, April 18: Alvaro Garcia—Nina Fronjian

Wednesday, April 19: Catherine Blythe on “The Art of Conversation”

Thursday, April 20: Dr. Arthur I. Cyr, author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan)

Friday, April 21: “The History of the Future:Oculus, Facebook, and the Revolution That Swept Virtual Reality“ by Blake J. Harris.