WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, the newly appointed superintendent of the Kenosha Unified School District. (He became superintendent on October 1st.)

Tuesday: Shawn Britten talks about the Racine Theater Guild’s production of “Drop Dead,” which opened this past weekend.

Wednesday: Neil Scharnick, from the theater faculty at Carthage College, talks about “Memento Mori,” the newest entry in the college’s New Plays Initiative. The play was collaboratively created by people from the West End House School of Arts.

Thursday: Molly Fletcher, sports agent and host of the podcast “Game Changers with Molly Fletcher.” She speaks at Carthage on November 7th.

Friday: Father Michael Calabria, Associate Professor of Arab and Islamic Studies at St. Bonaventure University. He is at Carthage this week talking about Islamic architecture and art.