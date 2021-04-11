 Skip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Suneel Gupta, author of “Backable: The Surprising Truth Behind What Makes People Take a Chance on You.”

Tuesday: Judy Batalion, author of “The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos.”

Wednesday: Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College

Thursday: Pasqual Laurino of the Racine Symphony Orchestra

Friday: Previewing “American Oz,” an “American Experience” documentary about L. Frank Baum, the author of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

