WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: A preview of this weekend’s Harborpark Jazz Festival with Tim Mahone and several festival participants

Tuesday: Baynard Woods, author of “Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness.”

Wednesday: Jeff Bercovici, author of “Play On! The New Science of Elite Performance at any age.”

Thursday: Nan Calvert—with Danielle Bell, owner of Native Roots, whose landscaping company works with native plants.

Friday: Davis Maraniss, author of “Path Lit By Lighting: The Life of Jim Thorpe.” (Postponed from last Friday)

Questions or concerns? Text them to me at (262) 909-2889.

