WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Buzz Bissinger, author of “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of LIfe and Death in World War Two.”

Tuesday: William Kuhn (published author and former member of the Carthage College faculty) discusses the legacy of Queen Elisabeth II and what is ahead for her son, King Charles.

Wednesday: Kate Heartsfield, author of “The Magus Conspiracy”—based on the universe of The Assassin’s Creed, one of the world’s most popular video games.

Thursday: A preview of the current Foreign Film Series at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the coordinator of the series, Dr. Josef Benson, Associate Professor of Literatures and Languages.

Friday: A preview of this weekend’s Homecoming Concert at Carthage College with Dr. Maggie Burk, the new director of choral activities at Carthage, Dr. James Ripley, director of instrumental activities, and Dr. Peter Dennee, conductor of the Treble Chorale, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.