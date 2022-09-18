 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Buzz Bissinger, author of “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of LIfe and Death in World War Two.”

Tuesday: William Kuhn (published author and former member of the Carthage College faculty) discusses the legacy of Queen Elisabeth II and what is ahead for her son, King Charles.

Wednesday: Kate Heartsfield, author of “The Magus Conspiracy”—based on the universe of The Assassin’s Creed, one of the world’s most popular video games.

Thursday: A preview of the current Foreign Film Series at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the coordinator of the series, Dr. Josef Benson, Associate Professor of Literatures and Languages.

People are also reading…

Friday: A preview of this weekend’s Homecoming Concert at Carthage College with Dr. Maggie Burk, the new director of choral activities at Carthage, Dr. James Ripley, director of instrumental activities, and Dr. Peter Dennee, conductor of the Treble Chorale, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert