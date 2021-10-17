 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
View Comments
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part 1- The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Foreign Film Series, Part 2- Mike Papantonio, author of the novel “Inhuman Trafficking.”

Tuesday: Marta McDowell, author of “Unearthing the Secret Garden: The Plants and Places that Inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett.”

Wednesday: Racine Symphony Music Director Pasqual Laurino previews the RSO’s Fall Masterworks Concert on Oct. 30th.

Thursday: Dr. Sandra Moats, Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, author of “Navigating Neutrality: Early American Governance in the Turbulent Atlantic.” The interview was recorded at a live event on the Parkside campus.

Friday: Kelly Kennedy, a consultant for the upcoming PBS series “American Veteran.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert