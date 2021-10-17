WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part 1- The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Foreign Film Series, Part 2- Mike Papantonio, author of the novel “Inhuman Trafficking.”

Tuesday: Marta McDowell, author of “Unearthing the Secret Garden: The Plants and Places that Inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett.”

Wednesday: Racine Symphony Music Director Pasqual Laurino previews the RSO’s Fall Masterworks Concert on Oct. 30th.

Thursday: Dr. Sandra Moats, Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, author of “Navigating Neutrality: Early American Governance in the Turbulent Atlantic.” The interview was recorded at a live event on the Parkside campus.

Friday: Kelly Kennedy, a consultant for the upcoming PBS series “American Veteran.”

