WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, March 13: Russell Johnson, Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, previews Jazz Week at UW-Parkside ... and also talks about his own career as a jazz trumpeter.

Tuesday, March 14: Kate Colbert, author of “Commencement: The Beginning of a New Era in Higher Education.”

The book is based on interviews done with 125 college and university presidents across the country. Colbert is a Carthage alum and sits on the the President’s Leadership Council.

Wednesday, March 15: Dennis Baron, author of “You Can’t Always Say What You Want,” a book which examines the nature and limitations of Free Speech.

This interview first aired in late 2022, well ahead of the book’s publication.

Thursday, March 16: For Women’s History Month: (from 2010) Adrian Goldsworthy, author of “Antony and Cleopatra.”

Friday, March 17: For St. Patrick’s Day: (from 2003) Thomas Maier, author of “The Kennedys: America’s Emerald Kings- A Five-Generation history of the Ultimate Irish-Catholic Family.”