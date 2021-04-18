WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: For National Poetry Month, Mark Eleveld, editor of "The Spoken Word Revolution: Slam, Hip Hop and the Poetry of a New Generation."

Tuesday: Part 1 — Allan M. Brandt, author of "The Cigarette Century: The Rise, Fall and Deadly Persistence of the Product that Defined America." Part 2 — Greg Tate, author of "Everything but the Burden: What White People are Taking Away from Black Culture."

Wednesday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College, will discuss current events.

Thursday: Amy Hart, behavioral health division manager for Walworth County's Health and Human Services department, and Sonia Hill, supervisor of that county's crisis program, will discuss a grant to have mental health professionals respond with police officers to certain crisis situations.

Friday: A conversation about domestic violence with Pam Handrow, executive director of the Women's Resource Center and of the Bethany Apartments. We'll also be talking about the Domestic Violence Speaker Series, "The State of Domestic Violence in Southeast Wisconsin."

