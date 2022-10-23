WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Part One: Cody Keenan, author of "Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America." Part Two: P.M. Forni, author of "The Thinking Life: How to Thrive in the Age of Distraction."

Tuesday: Nichole London, with PBS's American Experience, talks about their two most recent films- about Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

Wednesday: From the archives: Sean Manning, author of "Bound To Last: 30 Writers on Their Most Cherished Book."

Thursday: Carthage College's Dr. Art Cyr joins us to offer his analysis of current events and issues.

Friday: Tyler Kepner, author of "The Grandest Stage: A History of the World Series."