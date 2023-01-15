 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Jan. 16: (for Martin Luther King Jr. Day) — Todd Purdum, author of “An Idea Whose Time Has Come: Two Presidents, Two Parties, and the Battle for the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

Tuesday, Jan. 17: John Winn Miller, author of “The Hunt for the Peggy C: a World War II Maritime Thriller.”

Wednesday, Jan. 18: Carthage Economics Professor Ron Cronovich discusses his J-Term course at Carthage.

Thursday, Jan. 19: Nan Calvert joins us along with Laura Buska (from Root Pike Watershed Initiative) to talk about Salt Awareness Week.

Friday, Jan. 20: Dr. Holly Geyer, author of “Ending the Crisis: May Clinic’s Guide to Opioid Addiction and Safe Opioid Use.”

