WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

Guests this week include:

Monday: Journalist Nora Neus, co-author of “Muhammed Najem: War Reporter.” The book (intended for young readers) tells the true story of a young Syrian teenager who demonstrated tremendous courage in venturing out on to the streets of his city to capture images of the violence there. His videos began to go viral after they were shown on CNN.

Tuesday: Herschel Kruger, director of Carthage College’s production of “Antigone.”

Wednesday: Elaine Khosrova, author of “Butter: A Rich History.”

Thursday: Dr. Jason Karlawish, Professor of Medicine, Medical ethics and health policy, and Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. He is visiting the University of Wisconsin-Parkside next week to give a presentation on Alzheimer’s Disease.

Friday: Concert pianist Joanne Polk, who is on the piano faculty at the Manhattan School of Music. She plays a concert at Carthage College on Tuesday, October 11th.