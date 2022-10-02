 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Journalist Nora Neus, co-author of “Muhammed Najem: War Reporter.” The book (intended for young readers) tells the true story of a young Syrian teenager who demonstrated tremendous courage in venturing out on to the streets of his city to capture images of the violence there. His videos began to go viral after they were shown on CNN.

Tuesday: Herschel Kruger, director of Carthage College’s production of “Antigone.”

Wednesday: Elaine Khosrova, author of “Butter: A Rich History.”

People are also reading…

Thursday: Dr. Jason Karlawish, Professor of Medicine, Medical ethics and health policy, and Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. He is visiting the University of Wisconsin-Parkside next week to give a presentation on Alzheimer’s Disease.

Friday: Concert pianist Joanne Polk, who is on the piano faculty at the Manhattan School of Music. She plays a concert at Carthage College on Tuesday, October 11th.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear why this expert believes Hurricane Ian damage could have been prevented

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert