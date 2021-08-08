WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Michelle Elman, author of “The Joy of Being Selfish: Why you need Boundaries and How to Set them.”

Tuesday: Part 1: Jonathan Winkle, executive director of the Racine Symphony, previews the group’s Aug. 27 Lakeside Pops Concert. Part 2: Michael and Hema Crockett, co-authors of “The Everyday Leader: 14 Marine Corps Traits to Unlock your Leadership DNA.”

Wednesday: John Seager, president and CEO of Population Connection, a nonprofit/non-partisan group working for the cause of population stabilization.

Thursday: Nan Calvert with Deanna Nickey, restoration ecologist with RES (Resource Environmental Solutions.)

Friday: Part One is Kostya Kennedy, “The Story of Baseball in 100 Photos.” Part 2 (from the archives) is Jim Brosnan, former major leaguer and author of “The Long Season” and “Pennant Race,” two of the best baseball books of all time. This interview dates from 2004. Brosnan died 10 years later.

