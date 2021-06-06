 Skip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Curtis Wilkie, author of “When Evil Lived in Laurel: the ‘White Knights’ and the Murder of Vernon Dahmer.” The book focuses on the virulent activity of an especially violent faction of the Ku Klux Klan, the local black activist they murdered, and a man — Tom Landrum — who agreed to become a member of the KKK in order to serve as an unpaid FBI informant. (Note: Postponed from last week.)

Tuesday: Melissa Kaprelian and CJ Rouse, a mother and son who both currently serve on the Racine City Council. (Kaprelian is also on the Racine County Board.)

Wednesday: David M. Elcott, author of “Faith, Nationalism and the Future of Liberal Democracy.”

Thursday: John Swallow, president of Carthage College

Friday: Part one: Jonathan Winkle, executive director of the Racine Symphony. Part two: Lauren Cochrane, author of “The Ten: The story Behind the Fashion Classics.” Cochrane shares the history of 10 iconic pieces of clothing, including the white T-shirt, the trench coat and the mini skirt.

