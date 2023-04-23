WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, April 24: Dr. John Thibodeau, provost of Gateway Technical College

Tuesday, April 25: Monnica Rose, International Director of Toastmasters, International.

Wednesday, April 26: Simon Goodman, author of “The Orpheus Clock: The search for my family’s art treasures stolen by the Nazis.”

Thursday, April 27: Previewing Carthage College’s production of the musical “Legally Blonde.”

Friday, April 28: Previewing Carthage College’s spring opera workshop performance, titled “In Memory of Mozart: a Memorial Tribute to a Singular Genius.” We’ll talk with Katiann Nelson, the Carthage student who will be portraying the role of Mozart’s widow Constanze. This will mark Miss Nelson’s final opera workshop appearance at Carthage.