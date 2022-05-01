WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part 1: Rob Rapley, director/producer of the "American Experience" documentary "Flood in the Desert." Part 2: Steve Binder, director/producer of Elvis Presley's 1968 comeback TV special. He has written a book that gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the groundbreaking special and how it was conceived and made.

Tuesday: Justin Martin, author of "A Genius of Place: The Life of Frederick Law Olmsted." Exactly one week ago was the 200th birthday of Olmsted, the man who designed beautiful public parks across the country, including (most famously) Central Park in New York City as well as the lakeshore park in Milwaukee.

Wednesday: Susan Hartman, author of "City of Refugees: The Story of Three Newcomers who Breathed Life into a Dying American Town."

Thursday: We preview this weekend's Kenosha Symphony concert with conductor Robert Hasty and concert pianist Wael Farouk.

Friday: Dalen Instenes, a young man born and raised in Racine, talks about the year he just spent playing professional volleyball in Sweden.

