WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, March 6: William Shatner, famous for portraying Captain James T. Kirk. He comes to Milwaukee for a screening at the Pabst Theater of “Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan,” the second major motion picture based on the original Star Trek series, this Friday, March 10th. We’ll fill out the hour with excerpts from other Star Trek related interviews.

Tuesday, March 7: Dana Rubin, author of “Speaking While Female: 75 Extraordinary Speeches by American Women.” The book gathers together the text of 75 speeches delivered over the course of hundreds of years, with introductions to each.

Wednesday, March 8: In a special follow-up to yesterday’s program, we’ll be playing recorded excerpts from some of the great speeches highlight in Dana Rubin’s book “Speaking While Female.”

Thursday, March 9: Nan Calvert’s monthly visit to the program will feature MaryLynn Conter Strack, Executive Director of the Racine Dominican Eco-Justice Center.

Friday, March 10: Dr. Donald P. Ryan, renowned archeologist and author of “Beneath the Sands of Egypt.”