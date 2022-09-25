WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Elsa Sjunneson, author of “Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s FIght to End Ableism.”

Tuesday: Dr. Deborah Ford, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Wednesday: Randall Balmer, author of “Passion Plays: How Religion Shaped Sports in North America.” The book examines the passion with which many Americans—but especially white males—follow major team sports. The book also chronicles the creation and development of the four major professional team sports in the USA—baseball, football, hockey and basketball.

Thursday: Dr Art Cyr from Carthage College offers his analysis of current events.

Friday: From the archives: Marc Freeman, author/editor of “Modern Family: The Untold Story of One of Television’s Groundbreaking Sitcoms.”