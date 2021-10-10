WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Brad Ricca, author of “True Raiders: The untold story of the 1909 Expedition to find the legendary Ark of the Covenant.”

Tuesday: Dr. John Swallow, president of Carthage College

Wednesday: Nan Calvert—with Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Executive, and Dave Giordano, Executive Director of Root Pike Watershed Initiative, talking about the Pike River Restoration Project.

Thursday: Part One—Fabrice Conte-Williamson, director of UW-Parkside’s production of Margaret Atwood’s “The Penelopiad.” Part Two — Collin O’Mara, National Wildlife Federation.

Friday: Leonard Rubenstein, author of “Perilous Medicine: The struggle to protect health care from the violence of war.”

