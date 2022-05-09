 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: Carthage College head men’s volleyball coach J.W. Kieckhefer and two of the stars of his national championship team: Matt Slivinski and Zach Buthuis.

Tuesday: Milwaukee-based labor activists Ellen Bravo and Larry Miller, co-authors of “Standing Up: Tales of Struggle.”

Wednesday: Bryan Albrecht, the president of Gateway Technical College, is joined by his counterparts from Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, President John Swallow and Chancellor Debra Ford.

Thursday: We preview the next concert of the Racine Symphony with conductor Pasqual Laurino and concert pianist David Fung.

Friday: Renowned conductor John Mauceri, author of “The War on Music: Reclaiming the 20th Century.”

