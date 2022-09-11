 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Stephen Guinan, author of “We are the Troopers: The Women of the Winningest Team in Pro Football History.” The team in question, the Toledo Troopers, dominated the National Women’s Football League in the 1970s.

Tuesday: David Stashower, author of “American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.”

Wednesday: Barbara Risman, author of ‘Where the Millenials Will Take Us: A New Generation Wrestles with the Gender Structure.”

People are also reading…

Thursday: Dr. Thomas Carr, director of the paleontology department at Carthage—and Megan Seitz, the preparator, talk about their latest dinosaur dig.

Friday: Phil Allen, author of “The Prophetic Lens: The Camera and Black Moral Agency from MLK to Darnella Frazier.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert