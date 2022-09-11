WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Stephen Guinan, author of “We are the Troopers: The Women of the Winningest Team in Pro Football History.” The team in question, the Toledo Troopers, dominated the National Women’s Football League in the 1970s.

Tuesday: David Stashower, author of “American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.”

Wednesday: Barbara Risman, author of ‘Where the Millenials Will Take Us: A New Generation Wrestles with the Gender Structure.”

Thursday: Dr. Thomas Carr, director of the paleontology department at Carthage—and Megan Seitz, the preparator, talk about their latest dinosaur dig.

Friday: Phil Allen, author of “The Prophetic Lens: The Camera and Black Moral Agency from MLK to Darnella Frazier.”