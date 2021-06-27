 Skip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Matt Logelin, author of “Two Kisses for Maddy: a Memoir of Love and Loss.” A Netflix film based on the book has just been released; “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart.

Tuesday: For Pride Month: a rebroadcast of a past “Morning Show” conversation with activist Cleve Jones, who conceived of the idea of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt (which now numbers 48,000 individual memorial panels.)

Wednesday: Professor Art Cyr, from Carthage College’s Clausen Center, offers his analysis of current issues and events.

Thursday: Scott Ryan, author of “Moonlighting: an Oral History.”

Friday: Bryan Hoch, author of “The Bronx Zoom: Inside the New York Yankees’ Most Bizarre Season.” It’s a chronicle of the club’s truncated season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

