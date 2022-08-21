WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.
Guests this week include:
Monday: A conversation Joseph Engel and Debra Hall, the poets laureate of Kenosha County and Racine County respectively.
Tuesday: Dr. Art Cyr (from Carthage College) analyzes current events and issues
Wednesday: Ellyn Lem, author of “Gray Matters: Finding Meaning in the Stories of Later Life.”
Thursday: Dr. Thomas Carr, director of the paleontology program at Carthage College—and Matthew Lee, an oil painter who has participated in the field program as both a volunteer and instructor.
Friday: Marshall Jon Fisher, author of “Seventeen and Oh: Miami, 1972, and the NFL’s only Perfect Season.