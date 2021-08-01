WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Seth David Radwell, author of "American Schism: How the Two Enlightenments hold the Secret to Healing our Nation."

Tuesday: Richard Cohen, author of 'By the Sword: A History of Gladiators, Musketeers, Samurai, Swashbucklers and Olympic Champions."

Wednesday: We preview this weekend's performances of "The Daughter of the Regiment" by the Kenosha Opera Festival.

Thursday: Julie K. Brown, author of "Perversion of Justice: the Jeffrey Epstein Story."

Friday: David Halbach from the National Weather Service

