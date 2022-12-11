WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Dec. 12: Buddy Levy, author of “Empire of Ice and Stone: the Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk.” The book chronicles an ill-conceived arctic expedition in 1913 and the heroism and innovation that was necessary to allow anyone to survive the ordeal.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 : Andy Saunders, author of “Apollo Remastered: The Ultimate Photographic Record.” Saunders was granted unprecedented access to the photographic archives at NASA (including the frozen vault housing more than 35,000 original photographic images) and remastered 400 of them for this book. Most of these images have never been seen before by the public- and none of them with this level of clarity.

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Ken Wiele, retired music teacher and now a remarkably skilled wildlife photographer. His book “Musings” has just been re-released in a beautiful new printing.

Thursday, Dec. 15: Nan Calvert’s monthly visit to the program.

Friday, Dec. 16: Jessica DeBoer talks about this year’s Sing Along Messiah at First United Methodist Church, which is back for the first time since 2019. We also replay an interview from 2007 in which choral legend Weston Noble talks about Handel’s masterpiece.