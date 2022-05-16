WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to
wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include: Today: Dan Hampton, author of “Valor: The Astonishing World War II Saga of One Man’s Defiance and Indomitable Spirit.” Tuesday: Keanon Lowe, author of “Hometown Victory: A Coach’s Story of Football, Fate, and Coming Home.” This is the remarkable true story of how Lowe left the NFL to return home and coach his former high school’s football team when their coach died suddenly from an opioid overdose. Wednesday: Jori Lewis, author of “Slaves for Peanuts: A Story of Conquest, Liberation, and a Crop that Changed History.”
Thursday: Nan Calvert joins us, along with Brandon Corder, who is working with the Cameron Lab of Botany at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and pursuing his doctorate there. He is an expert on mosses. Friday: Trevor Jung, transit manager for the City of Racine.
In photos and video: Gateway Technical College opens its renovated Health Center in the Lincoln Building
A statue of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln is pictured in front of the remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers, 1001 S. Main St., Racine. The building received renovations on nearly 18,000 square feet of space and added about 4,000 square feet to the building that was erected in 1963. The project cost just over $7 million.
RYAN PATTERSON
Roshonda Frazier, Gateway Technical College nursing instructor, center, checks the blood pressure of Maria Dorantes, left, while nursing student Carlos Aviles looks on during a class Thursday. Aviles and his classmates will spend the next four semesters at the remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers, 1001 S. Main St., Racine.
RYAN PATTERSON
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
