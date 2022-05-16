WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: Dan Hampton, author of “Valor: The Astonishing World War II Saga of One Man’s Defiance and Indomitable Spirit.”

Tuesday: Keanon Lowe, author of “Hometown Victory: A Coach’s Story of Football, Fate, and Coming Home.” This is the remarkable true story of how Lowe left the NFL to return home and coach his former high school’s football team when their coach died suddenly from an opioid overdose.

Wednesday: Jori Lewis, author of “Slaves for Peanuts: A Story of Conquest, Liberation, and a Crop that Changed History.”

Thursday: Nan Calvert joins us, along with Brandon Corder, who is working with the Cameron Lab of Botany at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and pursuing his doctorate there. He is an expert on mosses.

Friday: Trevor Jung, transit manager for the City of Racine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0