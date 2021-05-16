WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Sarah Colt, director of "Billy Graham," the newest documentary film for "American Experience," airing May 17 on PBS.

Tuesday: Larry Loftis, author of "The Princess Spy: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith."

Wednesday: Part one: Best-selling author Jennifer Weiner, author of "That Summer." Part two: Leslie Ehm, author of "Swagger: Unleash Everything You Are and Become Everything You Want."

Thursday: Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht. Today's program previews this weekend's commencement events.

Friday: Gaylon White, author of "The Best Little Baseball Town in the World: The Crowley Millers and Minor League Baseball in the 1950s."

